Buskers or preachers who use amplification devices in Belfast city centre could be required to obtain a permit from the council under proposed new byelaws. The public are being asked to give their view on the proposed new regulations to tackle noise nuisance in the city centre

​The irritating use of megaphones, outside of organised and permitted larger gatherings, is surely unnecessary in Belfast city centre.

The spoken and written word have carried the Christian message to the ends of the earth, and this will inevitably continue to happen: “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it.”

Consider the life of a great missionary called Hudson Taylor (1832-1905), founder of the China Inland Mission, which is now better known as the modern organisation called OMF. Taylor's own conversion followed the reading of a simple gospel tract. Tolerance for evangelism like this (or other activisms) is celebrated in the writings of Belfast's own C S Lewis.

Freedom of conscience (and free speech) is is an inherent and very positive part of the faith tradition to which C S Lewis belongs.

Activists and speakers (from all sorts of groups) can be seen at Cornmarket and around the city centre.

Civil and religious liberties do matter, so need to be cherished and protected.

The New Testament's Book of Acts (Chapter 17) reports how Saint Paul presented his message to the political or intellectual elite of ancient Athens at the Areopagus. But he had no need for any megaphone. The still small voice of God, speaking to human conscience, never needs the roaring decibels which a fascist (or marxist) with a microphone might prefer.

The way of salvation is now wide open. All who elect to follow the teachings of Our Lord, and commit to obedience, will find this reality to be absolutely true: “I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it.”

​James Hardy, Belfast, BT5

​