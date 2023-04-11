News you can trust since 1737
Letter: Striking Dr Snowflakes should take stock of what they are doing

A letter from David Fleming:

By Letters
Published 11th Apr 2023, 03:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 03:06 BST
Letters to editor
Letters to editor

Junior doctors have been offered counselling to deal with any 'unkind comments' they receive during strikes. Surely they should know that any industrial action is a war of attrition, and they should take stock of what they are doing for real. Even Arthur Scargill didn't need propping up during the miners strike! When patients need help for mental depression, can they feel reassured that Dr Snowflake can treat their conditions?

David Fleming, Norfolk

Norfolk