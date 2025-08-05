Letter: Success of evangelicalism is thrilling - but are young people getting the message?
Evangelicalism is one of the most successful religious renewal movements in human history.
Two enthusiastic mission teams were at work within 100 metres of each other last weekend in central Belfast. The ethnic mix of the teams was a thrilling reminder of how evangelicalism - rooted in the original New and Old Testament revelation – has penetrated every continent and culture.
But it's also sad/sobering/strange, to quietly reflect on how so few younger local people pay much attention to the core message: 'One Solitary Life' fulfilling 'The Suffering Servant' prophecy of Isaiah Chapter 53.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5