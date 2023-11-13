Letter: Suella Braverman has been proven right about pro-Palestinian ‘hate marchers’

Letters to editor

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has been proven correct about the pro Palestinian ‘hate marchers,’ that sadly were allowed to take place in London on this year’s Armistice Day, when the nation observed the end of the Great War 105 years ago.

The media gave far too much coverage to the pro-Palestine march, this in turn detracted from the remembrance weekend events and is a reason why it should have been banned in the first place.

It was clear the Home Secretary’s comments were largely proven correct with many in the pro-Palestine march and demonstration carrying posters and chanting slogans that were clearly anti semitic and some even showing support for Hamas terrorists and other hate crimes.

Two tier policing was once again in evidence as also mentioned by the Home Secretary as the Metropolitan Police dealt far more harshly with counter protesters who would not have been their if the march had been banned, than those breaking the law in the pro-Palestine march.

While this was ongoing the annual City of London District Number 63 Loyal Orange Lodge parade and wreath laying to our national Cenotaph at Whitehall in London was still able to proceed but got no coverage at all by the national media in paying their respects and the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph. One of our best known local marching bands, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flue Band were given pride of place in leading the parade for the second year in a row.

Once again the band, Orange brethren and sisters were on their best behaviour bringing dignity to this sacred occasion, despite pro-Palestine marchers trying to provoke reactions en route. As someone from Castlederg, I am immensely proud of this honour that was bestowed on my local band for this parade in our capital city, and again shows the wonderful marching band tradition Northern Ireland has to offer.