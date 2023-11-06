All Sections
Letter: Suella Braverman is right that we must protect the Cenotaph

A letter from WJ Craig:
Wreaths are laid at the Cenotaph in central London, on Anzac Day in April, earlier this year. Picture: PAWreaths are laid at the Cenotaph in central London, on Anzac Day in April, earlier this year. Picture: PA
By Letters
Published 6th Nov 2023, 03:43 GMT

I have never agreed with our Home Secretary more!

Suella Braverman said: “Anyone that touches the Cenotaph must be placed into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground.”At this most sacred time of the year for the country it is important that we can remember our dead without hinderance.

Anyone who disrupts these activities, parades and wreath laying deserves the full pelt of the law.

WJ Craig, Belfast, BT5

