Letter: Suella Braverman is right that we must protect the Cenotaph
A letter from WJ Craig:
I have never agreed with our Home Secretary more!
Suella Braverman said: “Anyone that touches the Cenotaph must be placed into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground.”At this most sacred time of the year for the country it is important that we can remember our dead without hinderance.
Anyone who disrupts these activities, parades and wreath laying deserves the full pelt of the law.
WJ Craig, Belfast, BT5