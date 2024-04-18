Letter: Support for smoking ban shows it's time for Sinn Fein to end Westminster boycott

Letters to editor

The news that the joint first minister for Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, supports proposed UK legislation introduced by the government to ban smoking by anyone born after 2009 raises one very important question.

If she and her party so clearly back a UK-wide policy, is it not time Sinn Fein dropped their boycott of Westminster, took up their seats, and started to represent all the people in the parliamentary seats they are occupying?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For us in West Tyrone, for example, the last MP that voted for any legislation and did their work in Westminster was in 2001, over 23 years ago.