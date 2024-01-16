Letters to editor

It shows the pathetic morals of this Tory government, under Rishi Sunak, that it would use public services against unionists to restore Stormont.

It seems there is no low to which they will not stoop to get their own way when it comes to dislodging Northern Ireland from its full place in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are prepared to play with people’s health and children's education to achieve their goals.

The fact is they are doing the enemies of Northern Ireland's bidding for them - those that could not achieve a united Ireland by murder and mayhem.

If, as some think, this government is not for turning on the Windsor Framework and its implementation, then why are the DUP still engaged with them in negotiations?

It seems that there are some unionists who, despite knowing the travesty of the protocol, are waving the white flag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP were given a mandate based on the seven tests agreed with other unionist parties.

If there is zero chance of them achieving their goal, then it must be near time they withdrew from the talks and let the government make the next move.

There is no way that many DUP supporters will go along with any fudge by their leaders on the seven tests.

Unionists have faced hardship before to achieve their freedom from foreign interference, such that is happening now by the EU and Eire who made ridiculous demands of the British government to which the British capitulated. It is one of the few levers left to push to punish the Brits for daring to leave the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surely the British have learned by now that the Republic of Ireland are no friends of the UK?

Sadly, this Tory government seem to be slow learners who need to be taught a lesson on the record of the Irish state’s attitude to Northern Ireland's full place within the UK.

The Troubles showed the Republic for what they are in allowing IRA terrorists to use their territory to hide from justice and launch attacks on British people in Northern Ireland.

Their intransigence continues to this day nearly 26 years after the Belfast Agreement - an agreement that has been undermined by their, and EU, demands.