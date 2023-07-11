Letters to editor

A recent opinion article expressed sympathy for Boris Johnson in being "thwarted" by institutions such as the courts (‘Ben Lowry: I am no fan of Boris Johnson but he is right to defend the political power of elected political leaders,’ June 9, see link below).

The UK constitution has a tripod structure. The first ‘leg’ is the government / executive which is answerable to the second, ie Parliament. In the final analysis both are subject to the judicial system, which is the final arbiter. This is as it should be as bestowing untrammelled power to politicians would be nothing short of disastrous. It would be very ironic, if after Brexit to regain judicial independence that it was now extinguished.

The Parliamentary committee investigating whether Johnson misled Parliament was appointed by the government and sanctioned by Parliament. It was therefore not a kangaroo court as claimed by Johnson. The parallels with a certain Mr. Trump are uncanny. It should not be forgotten that the committee had a Tory majority. It did not drive Johnson from Parliament because its findings had to be accepted by the house with a Tory majority. Even as a last resort Johnson could have stood for his own seat in a bye-election. The fact that he wasn't prepared to put himself before the voters speaks volumes.

It typified his arrogance and entitlement that he says he is leaving Parliament ... for now as if the electorate have no say in this. Johnson lacks substance and gravity and all his manoeuvres are motivated by his own advancement. He was agnostic on Brexit but plumped for the side that might propel him into number 10.

Just as when he resigned as prime minister there is not the slightest hint of remorse or contrition. It's everybody else who is at fault, but never him. He has had many relationships but never one with the truth which the people of Northern Ireland have discovered to their cost.

He is not loyal to his party as he threw a leaving tantrum in an effort to make things difficult for his successor. He urged tax cuts, conveniently forgetting that they were hiked under his time in office. Most people here day good riddance to this divisive buffoon.

Gerard O'Boyle, Devon

