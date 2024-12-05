Letter: Take a stand against authoritarianism and insist on paying with cash wherever possible

The vast majority of us will not benefit one iota from the use of controllable money - we'll be living in a virtual open prison, writes Louis Shawcross

Imagine a time when cash is obsolete and we have only the option of using e-money, which is controllable money.

From then on, we will only be able to purchase goods and services in certain places, at certain times, and in certain quantities.

What if the government, or whoever, decides that each person per week is only allowed to purchase a certain amount of meat to offset climate change; or each person is only allowed to purchase anything within a certain designated area up to a certain distance from a person's place of abode to comply with a 15-minute city urban planning concept; or each person's income has to be spent within a certain time period or else the money, or credit, becomes obsolete? This is the future.

Where is the opposition to this authoritarianism? The churches? Nothing. Politicians? Nothing. The mainstream media? Nothing. There's no opposition because it's part of a long-standing plan. It will greatly benefit the 0.1% who are the executive branch of planet Earth. The rest of us will not benefit one iota from the use of controllable money. We'll be living in a virtual open prison. The answer: insist on paying with cash wherever possible and organise with others to widen the parameters of what democracy should be rather than thinking it's a vote every few years.