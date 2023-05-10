Letters to editor

The Conservatives had a bad day at the 2023 local elections and the press reports would have been worse, but for distractions from the coronation.

It still beggars belief that electors could vote for Labour with a leader who struggles to identify what a woman is. What are the Tories to do about the spectre of handing the next general election to the socialists on a plate, given that there is little clear blue water between the main political parties?

The answer is simple. Prime minister Rishi Sunak must move his party to the right, augmented by orthodox Conservative policies, enshrined by Thatcherism such as tax cuts. It is money in bank accounts which wins elections. A pledge to reduce recruitment to the civil service would be helpful as it never has been held high in public esteem.

Rishi must take the plunge or be left high and dry!

David Fleming,