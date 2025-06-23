Letter: Taking a stand against all forms of violence is actually far from being a 'luxury'
Ruth Dudley Edwards (When it comes to war, I never had the luxury of being a pacifist, June 19) may consider it being a 'luxury' to be a pacifist but I can assure her it is anything but that.
Whether based on the teachings of Jesus, Buddhism, secular morality, pragmatism or whatever, taking a stand against all forms of violence is far from being a luxury and requires very considerable imaginative and creative thought and work.
Those believing in non-violence reject sticking plaster approaches to violence and the causes of violence and work to deal with root causes while also seeking to ameliorate its effects. I am not a Quaker but just think of Quaker work during the Troubles.
Modern research (e.g. Chenoweth and Stephan) show non-violent resistance to injustice to be more effective, in a variety of ways, than violence.
I stand with Mohandas Gandhi when he said "We are constantly being astonished these days at the amazing discoveries in the field of violence. But I maintain that far more undreamt of and seemingly impossible discoveries will be made in the field of non-violence.”
Rob Fairmichael, Ballynafeigh, Belfast