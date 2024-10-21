Letter: Talk is not enough on how to stop the war in the Middle East
A letter from Paul Doran:
The global political class gathered recently at the UN to discuss many issues.
There should only have been one item on the agenda – how to stop the war in the Middle East.
People across the globe are helpless and need the political class to come together and sanction those, no matter who they are, who constantly break international human rights laws. Talk is not enough.
Paul Doran, Clondalkin, Dublin 22