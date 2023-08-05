Letters to editor

Your correspondent Shane Paul O'Doherty reminds us of the importance of never giving up on justice (‘Everyone stands to benefit when war criminals are brought to justice,’ August 3, see link below).

He does well to remind us further of the continuing efforts to bring to justice to those responsible for the holocaust of European Jews in the 1940s and 1950s and to the present day. There is nothing like experience in life. Both Trevor Ringland (‘Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them,’ July 25, see link below) and Shane Paul O'Doherty know from experience what they are talking about.

As do I. It was my good fortune to teach Shane Paul O'Doherty (if teach is the right word) in my seminar on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight at Trinity College Dublin over thirty years ago. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (Staffordshire, c.1380) is possibly England's greatest poem. Trinity College Dublin, founded by Elizabeth Tudor in 1592, is undoubtedly Ireland's greatest university.

It was an honour for me to get to know Shane Paul O'Doherty. Sometimes it takes a generation or more to learn the lessons that he has learnt.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

