News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Letter: Teaching Shane Paul O'Doherty at Ireland's greatest university was an honour

A letter from Dr Gerald Morgan:
By Letters
Published 5th Aug 2023, 06:52 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

Your correspondent Shane Paul O'Doherty reminds us of the importance of never giving up on justice (‘Everyone stands to benefit when war criminals are brought to justice,’ August 3, see link below).

He does well to remind us further of the continuing efforts to bring to justice to those responsible for the holocaust of European Jews in the 1940s and 1950s and to the present day. There is nothing like experience in life. Both Trevor Ringland (‘Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them,’ July 25, see link below) and Shane Paul O'Doherty know from experience what they are talking about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As do I. It was my good fortune to teach Shane Paul O'Doherty (if teach is the right word) in my seminar on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight at Trinity College Dublin over thirty years ago. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight (Staffordshire, c.1380) is possibly England's greatest poem. Trinity College Dublin, founded by Elizabeth Tudor in 1592, is undoubtedly Ireland's greatest university.

It was an honour for me to get to know Shane Paul O'Doherty. Sometimes it takes a generation or more to learn the lessons that he has learnt.

Most Popular

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

Shane O'Doherty: Everyone benefits when war criminals are brought to justice

Trevor Ringland: Across this Island we need to challenge our hatreds better and those who continue to promote them

Related topics:Gerald MorganIrelandTrevor Ringland