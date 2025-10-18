Letter: Thank Donald Trump not Keir Starmer for waging a peace deal in the Middle East

Letters to editor

A letter from Edward Colston-Mitchell:

What a simply incredible day Monday was, with the Israeli hostages back with their families, and also the release of the Palestinians being held in Israel!

Huge thanks to President Trump of the United States in brokering a peace deal that will save millions of lives.

And yet this brings into focus how absolutely useless the other leaders of major European countries are concerned.

France’s Emmanuel Macron: completely hopeless. He has done nothing to help the Israel/Gaza cause.

Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier: again, totally ineffective.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s Keir Starmer: probably the worst of all the leaders.

As a human rights lawyer, he only sees the problems, never the solutions.

And then he threw a spanner in the works by recognising the state of Palestine, which congratulated Hamas.

Britain is currently under invasion by thousands of illegal immigrants, and Starmer ignores this, as he cannot even stop the boats crossing the English Channel.

Ultimately, he will financially break this country.

The above three – and other leaders in Europe – should hang their heads in shame.