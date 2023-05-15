News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Letter: Thank-you Belfast - my visit was incredible and inspiring

A letter from Michal Siewniak:

By Letters
Published 16th May 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

There are sometimes moments in life which are not easy to describe or define.

Although some of these moments leave a permanent trace in our lives, it is hard to express our views, feelings and “internal transformation”. We might have read several books in relation to a particular topic - however, seeing something in reality often changes our perspective or perceptions of places and/or people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I am convinced that visiting Belfast and Northern Ireland will stay with me for many months. Belfast has a great vibe, good universities, plenty of international students, many parks, a lovely city centre, and incredibly powerful Crumlin Road Gaol Museum. The capital city of Northern Ireland is quite very special and unique.

I thought I “knew Belfast”. Reading a few books about the history of Northern Ireland was pretty informative. However, driving through certain parts of Belfast was breathtaking. I felt stunned and speechless on quite a few occasions. Murals, paintings, peace walls, and barracks are only a few examples of a “divided city”. Although there are clear signs of pain and suffering of this lovely place and its people, the extraordinary efforts to find a peaceful solution in most challenging circumstances are equally, if not more, powerful.

Most Popular

Northern Ireland went through so much. The healing hasn’t ended but I hope that the process of reconciliation and growth will continue to positively impact many lives.

Thank you Belfast for an inspiring, incredible, difficult-at-times history, political and life lesson. You have just gained one “ambassador”. See you - most definitely - again!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michal Siewniak

Hertfordshire

Related topics:BelfastNorthern IrelandHertfordshire