Letter: Thank you to all school staff - your hard work is appreciated

(Open message of thanks from Archbishop John McDowell, as chair of the Church of Ireland’s Board of Education (Northern Ireland), to principals of controlled schools as the school year concludes.)

Dear principal – the Church of Ireland Board of Education (NI) would like to wish you, your staff and governors a quiet and restful summer.

We appreciate all the work you undertake for children and young people in your care. In this ever-changing world, consistency and support for our young people is vital.

The need for ensuring the well-being of both staff and young people is paramount.

I recently made a statement regarding the civil unrest and the impact on the learning for our children has been largely overlooked.

We hope and pray that children will see our schools as safe places where they can flourish and learn.

The Church of Ireland Board of Education (NI) is delighted that so many parishes link in with their local school and provide support through a range of projects such as reading support and practical workshops.

If you need any support that the local church could give, please reach out to the local parish and see if they can help.

We pray you will have a good break and come back refreshed for the autumn term.