Letter: Thanks Johnnie Walker, for the enriched legacy you leave us with

DJ Johnnie Walker finished broadcasting at the top with his Sounds of the 70s Sunday afternoon show on Radio 2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was saddened to read about the DJ Johnnie Walker hanging up his headphones after 58 glorious years of broadcasting and hope that his health ailments will heal.

He finished broadcasting at the top with his Sounds of the 70s Sunday afternoon show on Radio 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have fond memories of him on the North Sea airways and his gigs in East Anglia while on shore leave.

Letters to editor

In those days there was free speech and broadcasts were without woke diatribe which permeates too many radio stations now.

Have a long and happy retirement Johnnie and thanks for the enriched legacy you leave us with.