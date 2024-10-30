Letter: Thanks Johnnie Walker, for the enriched legacy you leave us with

A letter from David Fleming:
By Letters
Published 30th Oct 2024, 00:00 BST

I was saddened to read about the DJ Johnnie Walker hanging up his headphones after 58 glorious years of broadcasting and hope that his health ailments will heal.

He finished broadcasting at the top with his Sounds of the 70s Sunday afternoon show on Radio 2.

I have fond memories of him on the North Sea airways and his gigs in East Anglia while on shore leave.

Letters to editorplaceholder image
Letters to editor

In those days there was free speech and broadcasts were without woke diatribe which permeates too many radio stations now.

Have a long and happy retirement Johnnie and thanks for the enriched legacy you leave us with.

David Fleming, Norfolk

