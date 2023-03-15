Letter: Thanks to the Home Secretary Suella Braverman for standing up for Northern Ireland

The UK's Home Secretary Suella Braverman seen arriving at 10 Downing Street late last year. Prior to the Windsor Framework she warned Rishi Sunak not to abandon the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, saying that it was leverage against the EU (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

An open letter to Suella Braverman: Dear Home Secretary.

Can I firstly sincerely thankyou for calling on Rishi Sunak not to give up on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and standing up for the best Union in the world, that is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I am unashamedly British in every way and aspect of my life. I live here in Co Armagh with my wife and three teenage children. I proudly served in Her Majesty's Army, (seeing active service in Bosnia) for 12 years and on return to Ulster I have worked for our wonderful NHS.

Letters to editor

Northern Ireland is in a better place now than it was in the 1980s and 1990s and has relative stability. There are equal opportunities for both unionist and nationalist people and indeed community relations are generally good. A recent poll showed only 29% of people would vote for a United Ireland highlighting 71% happy with Northern Ireland and its current position in the U.K.

Why wouldn't anyone not be happy to remain in the sixth biggest economy in the world and all the privileges it brings to everyone.

Sadly the Brexit result has been abused by some Irish nationalists, anti Brexiteers and the EU in punishing us here in British Northern Ireland, some used threats of IRA violence to prevent the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland having EU border posts (where they should be). Boris Johnson caved in and betrayed us here in Northern Ireland.

The vast majority of the unionist community are behind Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the Democratic Unionist Party in having our British rights fully restored. There can't be a border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain in any shape or form nor indeed can there be any EU laws and directives governing our lives here in this fiercely proud and loyal part of the United Kingdom.

Winston Churchill stated at the end of World War II that if it hadn't been for the loyalty of Northern Ireland the allies may not have secured victory. I remember as a young boy immense pride seeing the massive British Task force sailing out to the Falkland islands to defend the rights and lives of 2,000+ British citizens.

Meanwhile in 2023 some in our own UK government seem content to dismiss Northern Ireland and the 1.9 million citizens and allow us to be second class citizens controlled jointly by the corrupt EU.

Please stand firm and may you keep loyal to your word and our wonderful United Kingdom, you are an honourable lady and I know the excellent work you are doing as Home Secretary, very sincere thanks and blessings to you and your family.

We here in Co Armagh, Upper Bann are also privileged to have another excellent MP and politician representing us in the Houses of Parliament, Mrs Carla Lockhart, and I know Carla is doing all she can to stand up for Northern Ireland at this crucial time.

Yours in Union and sincerity,