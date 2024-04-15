Letter: The action of the security forces at Loughgall and Coagh undoubtedly saved innocent lives in the future

A letter from Ian Johnston:
By Letters
Published 15th Apr 2024, 22:51 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 23:27 BST
Rev David Clements’ letter in your paper was totally correct (The IRA murdered my dad so I feel sick when I hear hypocritical republicans complain about shoot to kill,’ April 13).

The action of the security forces on those days in Loughgall in 1987 and Coagh in 1991 undoubtedly saved innocent lives in the future.

These men were part of gangs of mass murderers who would have carried on killing. The brass neck and hypocrisy of their relatives and legal and political representatives talking about ‘shoot to kill’ is disgusting. They seem to me to have neither shame nor concern for real victims.

Ian Johnston, Antrim

