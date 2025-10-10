Letter: The American owners of Rangers have no conception of just how big the club is and have failed dismally to do their homework

The club's first mistake was appointing Russel Martin as manager who had no references

A letter from Clive Maxwell:

Americans have a reputation for being very professional, ruthless, and getting things done.

The owners of Rangers have displayed none of that, and have disengaged with the fans. They have no conception of just how big this club is and have failed dismally to do their homework. They have taken their eye off the ball and left the running of the club to two men who are out of their depth, and have no history of success.

These men were failures and continued to build on that in their choice of manager, their nepotism, and their clumsy efforts to change the culture of the club. They style themselves as executives and couldn’t organise a car boot sale.

Their first mistake was appointing Russel Martin as manager who had no references, and added fuel to the flames with a catalogue of clumsy decisions that struck at the traditions and history of the club. The fans weren’t ready.

These men are not Rangers men, so one is forced to question their motives? It’s hard to grapple with the idea that our club is in the grip of gross incompetence. It is even more worrying that the men who created this mess will now be tasked with job of digging us out of it; it beggars belief, and doesn’t inspire confidence that the toxic atmosphere of failure that has descended on the club, is about to lift.

These are troubling times for the club and as events unfold the support needs to wield the only weapons they have, their financial clout, and the pressure they can exert by mobilising, forgive the pun, under the one banner. As this story continues to run the support must not be marginalised, but insist they are important players in the storyline and not dismissed with a one liner in the sub plot of a ‘B’ movie.

As events unfold they should be carefully watched and examined under a lens that records fine detail. The support needs to seek wise counsel and choose responsible leaders if they are to be treated with respect and taken seriously.

In making our case we must retain our dignity and discipline at all times in maintaining the right to be heard, and refuse to be ignored.

Handing over the reins of power to new owner brought the promise of new investment, but we need to be vigilant, that in selling the club we didn’t come cheap and sell our soul as an add on.