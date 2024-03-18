Letter: The Anglican church can give money to slavery reparations, I will give mine to a masterpiece study on the resurrection
A letter from Dr James Hardy:
Saturday's front headline in The Times (March 16) told how UK Anglican leaders plan to spend £100 million to £1 billion on 'slavery reparations'.
Let them get on with it! My 2024-2025 Church contribution will go to copies of 'Your Verdict on the Empty Tomb' by the late Val Grieve. The 75-page masterpiece was written by a sceptical Oxford law undergraduate who applied 'the rules of evidence' to the resurrection. A UK supplier can deliver 100 copies for £100.
James Hardy, Belfast BT5