Events of a religious nature regularly attract journalistic focus in the News Letter.

No subject can be of greater importance than the wellbeing of our soul.

Many hope to enter Heaven by their good works while others deny existence of both soul and an eternal state. Such people have set aside the authority of God's Word, the Bible.

A prevalence of evolutionary teaching and a belief that chemicals can randomly assort to produce life has been willingly accepted by those who wish to discard accountability to the Almighty God who created all things in six days.

Some professors of religion will discard certain sections of Scripture and believe other parts.

Does their infallibility stretch beyond that of the Eternal Author?

Noah had no doubt that he was safe in the ark, nor Jonah, when he was submerged in the fish's belly.

The rich man and Lazarus were both conscious of their unchanging eternal destination.

Only one of two dying thieves repented, confessed his sin and received assurance of eternal life.

The Bible continues to be the light which allows us to distinguish between truth and error.