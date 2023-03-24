Letter: The bids to stop Brexit explain how we ended up with the Northern Ireland Protocol

Letters to editor

Lying politicians I can live with – even when they call it spin. In moderation, it is part of the job. It is the hypocrites that get me. The Brexit campaigns were full of claims, inaccuracies and lies on both sides. But they were not made in a vacuum. The media and opponents were able to call out and correct what they disagreed with. That is political campaigning.

The biggest untruth of all was the claim that we the public were getting to decide on our future. Because Remainer politicians carried on campaigning after the referendum. Paralysing parliament with the help of a partisan speaker, they ridiculed Boris Johnson's inability to get a vote through the house while blocking his attempts to call an election to let the people resolve it. They then voted through the Benn Act preventing a no deal Brexit. How do you negotiate when everything has already been given away and you cannot leave the table? You cannot. You have to take what you are offered and that is how we got the NI Protocol.

A new border was imagined up in the Irish Sea as the UK ceded control of the real one. Johnson was forced to break his promise to unionists, if only to keep his promise to deliver the referendum result.

We were introduced to a whole new set of terms to hoodwink us eg. a people's vote (a repeat of the vote so we could vote remain), a soft Brexit (where they could pretend to deliver Brexit but not) and a hard border (where a CCTV camera might be installed). And yet they take every opportunity to repeatedly denounce Boris Johnson as a liar. Hypocrites all.