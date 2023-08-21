Letter: The chance of violent protest on the streets of Northern Ireland has now almost entirely receded

An insightful article by Dr John Coulter ('If Stormont falls, is civil disobedience the answer?', August 17, see link below) reminded readers how much NI has changed for the better, because the chance of violent protest on the streets has now almost entirely receded.

Political protests in future, in a much more normalised society, are far more likely to be about rejecting water charges or objections to the free 'Over 60 Travel Pass' being withdrawn. The other glaring item of potential future protest, in both the UK and Ireland, may be the continuance of mandatory TV licences. Are these an anathema, at a time when most citizens privately access sites or programmes of their own choosing via the internet or cable suppliers?