Letters to editor

What did the Zionists Britain and USA expect that after ethnically cleansing partitioning and planting with Jews from afar creating Israel 1948 but violence?

Did they think that by forcibly evicting seven hundred thousand plus Palestinians from there homes and homeland, farms and farmland leaving them not only homeless but stateless and penniless that there would be no fight back?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all other wars citizens who are attacked have a choice to fight or flee, owing to the Israeli blockade, Palestinians’ choice is fight or die.