Letter: The choice for Palestinians is to fight or die
What did the Zionists Britain and USA expect that after ethnically cleansing partitioning and planting with Jews from afar creating Israel 1948 but violence?
Did they think that by forcibly evicting seven hundred thousand plus Palestinians from there homes and homeland, farms and farmland leaving them not only homeless but stateless and penniless that there would be no fight back?
In all other wars citizens who are attacked have a choice to fight or flee, owing to the Israeli blockade, Palestinians’ choice is fight or die.
Peter McEvoy, Banbridge