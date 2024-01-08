All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Letter: The choice for Palestinians is to fight or die

A letter from Peter McEvoy:
By Letters
Published 8th Jan 2024, 03:38 GMT
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

What did the Zionists Britain and USA expect that after ethnically cleansing partitioning and planting with Jews from afar creating Israel 1948 but violence?

Did they think that by forcibly evicting seven hundred thousand plus Palestinians from there homes and homeland, farms and farmland leaving them not only homeless but stateless and penniless that there would be no fight back?

In all other wars citizens who are attacked have a choice to fight or flee, owing to the Israeli blockade, Palestinians’ choice is fight or die.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge

Related topics:PalestiniansPeter McEvoyUSAJewsBanbridge