Letter: The church has been passive for too long, and hoisted the white flag

When I was growing up most people believed in God, believed the Bible was the Word of God and Jesus was the Son of God.

They even believed Sunday was the Lord’s Day and was sacrosanct – it certainly wasn’t for playing football, my mother would have warmed my ear.

Now even Christians have no conscience about it. The church as in so many areas of our lives has been bullied into submission. Christians should hang their heads in shame.

Some churches, in a token gesture, send a message from the pulpits, but it is in-house preaching to the converted and makes little impact on a God forsaken world.

The church needs to get out there and mix it, it has been passive too long, and hoisted the white flag.

Beating retreat, we have retired to the pews and huddle together for warmth. We are certainly not an army striking camp and preparing to go over the top and do battle.

If we have the stomach for a fight it’s not obvious, we certainly don’t draw attention to ourselves and our message. We have let our case go by default and been cowed into silence. What a sorry spectacle.

Thousands greeted our Lord on His triumphal entry into Jerusalem, people flock to success.

When it became obvious He was losing they melted away and were baying for His blood.

Only two people turned up for His funeral. In the face of such overwhelming opposition what would we have done? Human nature doesn’t change.

Most turned away and went back to the world, it was business as usual. When the dust settled, it seemed nothing had changed. They would not witness the events of the next few days. Today few believe them.

Is it expecting too much that believers who entered into His death will remember His resurrection and rise with Him, that the church will get a new lease of life, and roll away the stone.

It is interesting that the women were first to witness the resurrection and declare it to the world. They are going to have to rouse themselves and do it again.

The men have fallen asleep, and are in hiding.

Is it possible we’ll hear that resurrection call and join Him to proclaim it, or will it just be mere routine, and pass, almost unnoticed?

Will we stifle a yawn and watch the football? The church is in its death throes and only the living can shed those garments.

If we really believe He is risen He’ll shake us out of our apathy, and go before us into Galilee.