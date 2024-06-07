Letters to editor

A letter from David Fleming:

I watched the television coverage of the D-Day landings in Normandy being commemorated 80 years ago.

It was a must watch for me being a service veteran, with a father who fought in the Second World War and a grandfather who did likewise in the Battle of the Somme, where many gave some and some gave all!

It was very moving for millions of viewers, reflecting on the sacrifices made and bringing home the ravages and tragedies of war.

The TV presenter on the channel I was viewing gave an enlightening and edifying account of events as they happened and were remembered.

The pageantry was of the highest quality and the ceremony was consummately conveyed with professionalism. The humility of the veterans was breathtaking as they all expressed their narratives.

There was a flaw in the otherwise sensitive reporting of the D-Day landings on our screens! When the officiating chaplain conducted prayers a commentator spoke over it to viewers. There was a time when this would have been unthinkable out of protocol, respect, and above all reverence. It was a manifestation of a nation which has lost its moral compass.

It is certain that this is not what our brave veterans wanted as they fought for Britain's Christian heritage!