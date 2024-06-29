Letter: The dangers in the euthanasia and hate law proposals
A letter from David Barbour:
I thank the Presbyterian Church of Ireland’s General Assembly for drawing attention to dangerous proposals to introduce euthanasia and hate law as described in Friday past's issue of the News Letter (‘Presbyterian General Assembly warn of dangers in euthanasia and hate crime legislation,’ June 21).
How some attempts to change the protections in our Christian culture get so much leverage must be strongly questioned.
David Barbour, Coleraine