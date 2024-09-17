Letter: The deal between the Tories and DUP to bolster the Union has not been delivered

The then DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris with copies of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document earlier this year. But maintaining the Union is no longer enough as London salami slices our rights within it

A letter from Johnny Andrews:

DUP-Tory deal has not been delivered

The Safeguarding the Union document drawn up as part of the Donaldson deal was a genuine attempt to alleviate unionist concerns at the weakening of the Union as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deal is now over six months old and nothing has been delivered .The new Inter-Trade UK body is yet to be set up. Given the suspension of the Articles 5 and 6 of the Acts of Union this document was supposed to lead to confidence building within unionism In Northern Ireland and various actions to alleviate the negative effects of the Protocol and Windsor Framework.

Economist Esmond Birnie confirms there has been a large scale diversion of trade in Northern Ireland from GB to Republic of Ireland. There are increased inflationary costs imposed on NI through higher costs of imported goods due to extra paperwork and bureaucracy. Business is now being threatened with ever tightening regulations with the removal of further derogations and dispensations on the implementation of the protocol in full. The costs of implementation are prohibitive including for the TSS scheme at £200m pa and recent estimate say costs are now running at £750m .In addition there are the hidden costs of administration by companies and the UK government and NI Executive implementation bodies e.g. DAERA, and DEFRA. Recent private sector figures show Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has fallen since 2019 in real terms and relative to the rest of the UK.

Our new collection of unionist MPs from varying parties have an opportunity with a new government to see some delivery from the Safeguarding the Union document which has useful proposals as follows:

• improving A75 road and rail links between the Cairnryan ferry terminals serving NI and South West Scotland and links connecting with the M6 and Cumbria, and the A77 towards Glasgow. Linkage also has been proposed with railways North and South under the All- Ireland strategic rail review

• boost port connections between NI and GB

• creation of a fund worth £10 million to support infrastructure development, including green growth opportunities, at NI ports

• the framework for this Enhanced Investment Zone, in the same way we have for the smaller £80 million zones elsewhere in the UK

• extend Investment Zone benefits to the Stranraer/Cairnryan area in Scotland - recognising this vital Union connectivity route and boosting growth. This will be of interest to our Scottish friends across the North Channel

• devolution of Corporation Tax

These are easy wins for unionism to strengthen the Union particularly with regards connectivity, yet we hear little in follow up let alone delivery. It was encouraging to hear recently the Minister for Infrastructure pushing forward on the all-Ireland strategic rail review with possible new railway lines but disappointing this was not linked into UK connectivity and not followed up by any unionist MPs.

With our equal rights of parity within the Union diluted through the protocol, unionism should be aiming to mitigate the negative effects. Maintaining the Union is no longer enough as we see a UK government able to salami slice our rights within the Union to virtual condominium status under joint UK/EU rule .Let’s work together in the UK on protecting the other substantive things that bind us to once again be a full integral part of the UK .These business promotion policies through infrastructure projects will help make our economy work. In the longer run this will reduce subvention and re-gain us lost friends at Westminster through a more constructive contribution to the Union.

Johnny Andrews,