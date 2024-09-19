Letter: The decision to hold a Pat Finucane inquiry should not surprise unionists

Letters to editor

A letter from Lyle Cubitt:

The surprising element in the announcement of the inquiry into the death of Pat Finucane is that unionist politicians are allegedly surprised and critical of the decision.

I personally do not understand why there is such surprise, in light of the disengagement process of the British establishment during the past 50 years. This involved the London based services in the murder of Edgar Graham, Rev Robert Bradford and the alleged murder attempt on Gerry Adams with dummy bullets.

The only conclusion I can reach re our politicians is that there are none so blind as those who do not wish to see. Indeed I did raise the subject of the three murders mentioned above at a political meeting in North Antrim and I did not get an answer from the speaker.

It is time the unionist people realised that over the years they have been betrayed not just by the London-based organisations but in a lot of instances by their own politicians.