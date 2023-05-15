Letter: The devil is obviously not the source of anything good, musical or otherwise

Letters to editor

I have not read the article “Sir Cliff Richard is right, why should the devil have all the good music?” by John Coulter (News Letter, May 12).

The title tells me enough about the nonsense that it will contain.

The title is an endorsement by Mr Coulter of the puerile statement by Cliff Richard and that tells where the article is heading!

One question immediately occurs to me. Just when did the devil ever do anything or endorse anything that was truly ‘good’?

The Lord said of him: “He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” John 8:44.

It is further stated of the devil in the Bible that: “He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.” 1 John 3:8.

That makes it obvious that the “devil’s music” is not admired by the Lord. I go with the Lord’s opinion of the devil and utterly reject the folly of Cliff Richard and John Coulter.

The devil is obviously not the source of anything good, musical or otherwise, and to say that he is flies in the face of God’s Word!

Rev Ivan Foster (Rtd)