I believe Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was taking the weekend past to look at the conclusions of his panel set up to examine Protocol Two. I haven’t heard or seen anything from him in relation to this.

Has he read their report or not? Does he understood it? Does he agree with it or not? Does he need yet more time? Will the DUP go back to Stormont before the May elections? Will the DUP go back to Stormont after the May elections?

Sir Jeff has said repeatedly that he needs clarification from Westminster – well he ain’t the only one, let’s have some clarification from him and the DUP.