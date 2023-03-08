Letters to editor

Surely a politician of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s vast experience does not need a panel of eight to tell him if the Windsor framework is a good deal.

I could perhaps see the logic in this panel if the DUP had not already set seven criteria for any new deal to be judged against but they did! Seven tests which to my layman’s eye are nowhere near being met. Sharper minds than mine like Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson can see the Windsor framework for what it is – smoke and mirrors and absolutely no substance, a confidence trick.

The make up of this new panel does not inspire much confidence that it’s a broad spectrum of the DUP. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Arlene Foster’s (no longer a party member) inclusion – Arlene who told us that the protocol was ‘a window of opportunity’ so how is she likely to view this supposed improvement deal! The exclusion of the likes of Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson speaks volumes.

Unless I have read this totally wrong and Sir Jeffrey has already seen through the Windsor Framework and expects this new panel to agree with him this giving him credibility when he tells the PM no deal. The alternative is he is minded to go for this new deal and wants this panel to provide cover. If it’s the latter then it’s a monumental mistake and will split the party and lead to its demise.