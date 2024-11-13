Letters to editor

A letter from Jack Irwin:

Much of what Trevor Ringland suggests in his latest letter (‘The pro-Union position has always and still needs to be attractive to the electorate,’ November 6) would be achieved more readily if the cooperation I suggested in my last letter to you was in place.

I said that of course it is good for the Union that Kemi Badenoch is the new leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition but that would be greatly enhanced if the four unionist parties and the North Down MP Alex Easton would begin getting together now, with a view to at long last agreeing proper and meaningful unionist co-operation, rather than only tentatively doing so when elections are looming.

It is my absolute belief that there are very many totally disillusioned members of all unionist parties and Union supporters generally out there, who are crying out for proper united professional leadership at this time!

I therefore urge the leaders of the three main unionist parties to ‘park’ their differences and their egos and agree now to at least meet with Mr Easton and the leader of our party here in the Province, to discuss moving this forward.

All these issues can and should be addressed now after many years of being discussed but without any movement on them. We have a marvellous opportunity now to improve the performance of unionist politicians, to promote Northern Ireland as it deserves and secure the Union.