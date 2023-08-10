Letter: The future does not bode well for the DUP if it fails to resolve the Windsor Framework and promote the economy

The economy was the key deciding issue in the Scottish referendum on Independence and so it is puzzling why unionism is allowing a disconnect to develop between their policies and the most critical issue

The former DUP leader Lord Dodds claims that the Windsor Framework isn’t working (‘Windsor isn’t working: it is time for mutual enforcement,’ August 2, see link below) as a new survey is published showing a growing disconnection between political unionism and the economy.

The latest polling undertaken by Liverpool University's Institute of Irish Studies shows just over 50 per cent (51.9%) of those who would vote to remain in the union voted for a unionist party, such as the DUP, UUP or TUV. But a much higher proportion (69.9%) of those who would vote for Irish unity tomorrow voted for a pro-unity party, like Sinn Fein or the SDLP.

The results also indicated that economic priorities, such as creating jobs and investment in Northern Ireland, was only the fifth most important factor for those choosing to vote DUP. Whereas those voting for Alliance Party or Sinn Fein gave the economy a higher priority, at number three.

Letters to editor

We know from the Scottish referendum on Independence that the economy was the key deciding issue and therefore it is puzzling why political unionism is allowing a disconnect to develop between their policies and the most critical issue in a future border poll. Political unionism needs to convince a wider audience in the event of a border poll.

Therefore, alienating middle ground voters with policies that delay a resolution to the Windsor Framework and disrupt devolution are completely counterproductive. The survey also confirmed that only 36.1% would vote for a united Ireland, if there was a border poll tomorrow, but 47% would vote against a change in the status quo. So, for now, political unionism can breathe a sigh of relief but the DUP’s abandonment of the economic priorities of the middle-ground do not bode well for them.