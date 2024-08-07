Letter: The GAA is not all bad, but from a unionist perspective, it is far from all good either

Casement Park - named after Roger Casement, who was executed for treason. Many grounds, clubs and trophies have been named after individuals associated with terrorism

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, Armagh won a narrow victory over Galway in the All-Ireland Gaelic Football Final.

I would like to congratulate them on their achievement, as I would also like to congratulate Clare on winning the All-Ireland Hurling Final the previous week.

There is a lot to admire about the GAA. Many of the clubs are deeply involved in their local communities, often serving as a community hub for rural areas across Ireland.

Letter to the editor

I also admire the mature ethos of the organisation. In contrast to the increasing wage demands and financial stress seen in professional sports such as football, there is something refreshing about local people playing for their local clubs, and even progressing to county level, in a very physical and skilful sport for little more than the love of the game and local pride.

However, while I acknowledge the efforts of some within the GAA to make the sport more accessible to people from the unionist community, such as East Belfast GAA, there is still a lot of work to do.

For many unionists like myself, the naming of grounds, clubs and trophies after individuals associated with terrorism, such as Kevin Lynch or traitors like Roger Casement, who tried to raise an Irish division to fight for Germany in World War I and conspired with the Germans to supply weapons for the Easter Rising, along with more political sentiments around the unification of Ireland in its constitution, still makes it very difficult for unionists to support the organisation.