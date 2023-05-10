News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The great damage that Sunday sport does to our lives as individuals, families and society

A letter from Philip Campbell (Rev):

By Letters
Published 11th May 2023, 00:01 BST- 1 min read
Crusaders lift the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup after a 4-0 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park last SundayCrusaders lift the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup after a 4-0 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park last Sunday
David Johnstone (Football for all ... but not if you’re Christian, News Letter, May 4) rightly expresses concern at the increasing use of Sunday for sporting events, including the Belfast Marathon and Irish Cup Final.

Biblical Christians know that proper space needs to be given in our society for the worship of God, as begun at Creation, confirmed in the Ten Commandments and continued since the days of the early Church, on Sunday - the day of Christ's resurrection.

Already we are seeing Sunday sport force people to work, disrupt routes to church, and pressure Christian people to choose between involvement in the sport or observing their Christian faith in the way that has been custom and practice for centuries.

It is our firm conviction that pushing God aside - in ways such as this - has greatly damaged our lives as individuals, families and society.

Honouring God really is best for all.

Philip Campbell (Rev),

Secretary, Caleb Foundation

