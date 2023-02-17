Letter: The Greenfinches are the latest focus of Provo animosity because they stood up to sectarian republican campaign

Letters to editor

I recently read with interest about Sinn Fein ABC councillor Catherine Nelson attempting to block the honouring of UDR ‘Greenfinches’ by that council.

I am not in the slightest surprised as it seems just another ploy by the Provisional movement to undermine any organisation or individual who stood up against their murderous sectarian campaign.

Maybe to understand Ms Nelson’s mindset, may I refer to a statement she made in 2019 when discussing previous secretaries of state. She tweeted, “Brokenshire, Villiers, Bradley, Smith – all symbols of British occupation. Their focus is and will remain maintaining what little is left of their crumbling empire. Only way is to send them home.”

The impact of that statement is not lost on the unionist population; it is a very thinly veiled declaration that they are also symbols of ‘British occupation’ and are hurdles in the Provo striving towards their ultimate goal of a unified Ireland.

The Loyal Orders, the RUC, the UDR, the British Army, unionist and British politicians who do not cower under their demands, have been and will continue to be the focus of Provo animosity.

It just happens to be the UDR Greenfinches who are the present focus due to a unionist councillor having the temerity to attempt to honour their bravery.

