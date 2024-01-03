Supporters of abortion have displayed prejudice against pro life protestors at Causeway hospital in Coleraine

Thankyou for your report (‘Pro-life campaigner: they want us completely removed from the public square,’ December 19) of the wise comments from Bernadette Smyth of Precious Life about gagging of Open Air witness to life.

Yet again the BBC have given what I consider to be quite an unbalanced report of happenings at Causeway hospital and of the prejudice displayed by North Coast for Choice and two MLAs who support abortion: Claire Sugden (Independent) and Cara Hunter (SDLP). These folk from the political left are very keen to get us removed from the public footpath in Coleraine by getting the buffer zone extended to 200 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I speak as someone who stands weekly outside the present 100m zone in a lawful and peaceable manner. Personally I have known attacks through paint covering me as I quietly held a poster in June 2020 and on other occasions of being physically blocked from the view of passing traffic. Individuals appear to annoy us from different groups and these have included some with Trans flags.

Letters to editor

No surprise to see, yet again, the twin ideologies of Abortion and Pride standing together in opposition to God. These are only two facets of the same principality, utterly bereft of fruitfulness and tainted with the stench of death. Ephesians 6:12.

Gospel Witness for Life are a group of evangelical Christians from the area who seek to persuade individuals and rescue babies who are being taken down to death (Proverbs 24 v 11).

We display the word of God alone and will not be leaving. Our message must go out to the local community and DUP politicians must stand up and defend our liberty to be there. The harassment spoken of is in one direction only – towards our peaceful witness.