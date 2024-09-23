Letter: The idea of a global agency, the UN, working for the common good is something worth fighting for
A letter from Paul Doran:
The United Nations was set up in an era ravaged by war after war after war.
Today across the globe children are dying in their thousands because of war and power hungry thugs.
The idea of an global agency working for the common good is something worth fighting for and this body should not be hindered in its functions by politicians or governments in their quest for dominance.
We all should do more in our support for the United Nations.
Paul Doran, Clondalkin, Dublin