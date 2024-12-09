Letter: The impending hardship for many is lost on affluent Westminster

Letters to editor

A letter from David Fleming:

As prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves enjoy the time of the season in an opulent environment not knowing what it is like to want, the Labour Party is leaving others to have a lean Christmas.

There is a serious effect on peoples' lives as there is no optimism or cheer, only trepidation. Higher prices will leave cash-strapped shoppers feeling poorer and dent consumer confidence. Shopkeepers will struggle to turn a profit when they are hit by higher national insurance contributions. The spectre of more high street shops being shuttered looms.

Families face a Christmas dinner cost of £50 - confetti money to the political elite - summing up impending hardship for many, lost on affluent Westminster.

My sympathies go out to the farmers facing a bleak future with losses and closures through a punishing inheritance tax.

For those who can afford to enjoy an enhanced drink on Christmas Day, the PM can offer you 'cold turkey' afterwards if over indulged. It is the only thing which will not be taxed!