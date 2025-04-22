Letter: The king mentioned Islam in his Easter message, yet I do not recall him mentioning Christianity when he invited Muslims to Windsor during Ramadan

Rev Christopher Cocksworth with King Charles and Queen Camilla after the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle. ​People have been leaving his denominations in their droves – leadership is a big part of the reason. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

A letter from John Mulholland:

The latest Easter message by our King has a ring of political correctness and wokeness all over it.

He is defender of the faith (Christianity) and leads the Church of England and Scotland.

One would think that he should not be in that position when he mentions our saviour Jesus Christ and a religion, Islam, that many believe is based on a warlord in the same message.

People have been leaving his denominations in their droves – I believe that leadership is a big part of the reason.

He also said that love was at the centre of all faiths! Try telling that to the Christian families in Nigeria, who were murdered recently by Islamists, that the mainstream media chose to ignore.

King Charles once said he wanted to be defender of faiths.

If he knows his Bible, he would realise that it says there is only one way to salvation that our saviour Jesus made possible through his death and resurrection.

I do not recall him mentioning Christianity when he invited Muslims to Windsor Castle during Ramadan.

King Charles should choose who he shall serve.

I hope the choice is that he and his house will serve the one true God who sent his son into the world to save sinners like us – the same faith that built up this country with a Bible that gave us many of our laws and values and was the secret of England’s greatness.