Letter: The Last Supper was desecrated during Olympics Opening Ceremony and designed to cause sensation and offence

The Olympics Opening Ceremony’s depiction of the Last Supper featured drag queens, a transgender model and a singer made up as the Greek god of wine. It has since been widely condemned

I have written to the new SW Norfolk member Terry Jermy to register my revulsion at the format of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

I alerted him to a parliamentary motion tabled by TUV MP Jim Allister, reading: "This House condemns the gratuitous and offensive mocking of Christianity as part of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024, and instructs the foreign secretary to register a protest with the International Olympic Committee."

I have asked Terry to support this. Nominally, Britain is a Christian country and many of his constituents will be outraged.

The Last Supper, a pivotal tenet of Christianity, was desecrated - designed to cause sensation and offence. It was a preliminary to the Crucifixion, which is re-enacted through Holy Communion in our churches.

Alas, respect and reverence are considered negligible in the modern world for Christians, but the verse from Galatians 6 v 7 is eternal: "Be not deceived, God is not mocked."