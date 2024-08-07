Letter: The Last Supper was desecrated during Olympics Opening Ceremony and designed to cause sensation and offence
I have written to the new SW Norfolk member Terry Jermy to register my revulsion at the format of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
I alerted him to a parliamentary motion tabled by TUV MP Jim Allister, reading: "This House condemns the gratuitous and offensive mocking of Christianity as part of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024, and instructs the foreign secretary to register a protest with the International Olympic Committee."
I have asked Terry to support this. Nominally, Britain is a Christian country and many of his constituents will be outraged.
The Last Supper, a pivotal tenet of Christianity, was desecrated - designed to cause sensation and offence. It was a preliminary to the Crucifixion, which is re-enacted through Holy Communion in our churches.
Alas, respect and reverence are considered negligible in the modern world for Christians, but the verse from Galatians 6 v 7 is eternal: "Be not deceived, God is not mocked."
David Fleming, Norfolk