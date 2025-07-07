Letter: The literary landscape of Belfast will be poorer for the loss of the Self Help Africa bookstore in Botanic

A letter from Dominic Gallagher:

On Saturday June 28 the Self Help Africa bookstore on Botanic Avenue closed as in the following days did eight other of the charity's shops across Northern Ireland .

These shops raised important charitable funds while providing an exceptionally curated selection of books at a price affordable to all. The ladies and gentlemen who worked in the shop brought a rich cultural knowledge. The literary landscape of Belfast will be poorer for the loss of the Botanic store, the projects in Africa it supported will be poorer and the readers, myself included, who have to look elsewhere for books will also be poorer.