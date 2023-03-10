Letter: The 'loadsamoney' Windsor Agreement, as if the unionist opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol is just about trade
A letter from Ryan Dallas:
By Letters
1 hour ago - 1 min read
It seems that the Tories have reverted to their Thatcherite stereotype, the Windsor Framework seems to address monetary arrangements and little else.
There is more to unionist opposition, to the NI Protocol, than trade and VAT. We should now refer to the WF as the ‘loadsamoney’ agreement, and treat it with the contempt it deserves. Apologies to those born after mid 1980s
Ryan Dallas, Drumahoe, Londonderry