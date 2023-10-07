For what kind of madness is it that deems it a crime punishable by law to stand outside an abortion clinic with a placard, while sponsoring those inside the same clinic to terminate the life of the unborn? It is the same kind of madness we also saw last week in England as the country was outraged at the mindless cutting down of the tree at Hadrian's Wall, when they are cutting-off at the root of the womb by the thousands in Caesar's hospitals.