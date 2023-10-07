News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Letter: The madness, nay badness, of the abortion protest ban in Northern Ireland

A letter from Rev John Coates:
By Letters
Published 7th Oct 2023, 01:23 BST- 1 min read
Letters to editorLetters to editor
Letters to editor

The madness of our legislators in regards to protecting abortion only increases by the year.

For what kind of madness is it that deems it a crime punishable by law to stand outside an abortion clinic with a placard, while sponsoring those inside the same clinic to terminate the life of the unborn? It is the same kind of madness we also saw last week in England as the country was outraged at the mindless cutting down of the tree at Hadrian's Wall, when they are cutting-off at the root of the womb by the thousands in Caesar's hospitals.

Did I call it 'madness' I meant to say 'badness'!

Rev John Coates, Newtownabbey

Related topics:Northern IrelandEnglandNewtownabbey