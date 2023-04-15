Letter: The message of Easter is self-evidently true and the media try to cover it up perhaps out of fear of the truth

A letter from Rev Paul Burns ('BBC helps us forget why we mark Easter', April 10, see link below) is excessively pessimistic. There are estimated to be around two billion or more Christians, in spite of venomous cruelty or persecution in many countries, not to mention persistent attacks on the Bible by the media in Western nations. Those who try to suppress self-evident truths can apply lies and distortion for decades, but the truth always has this habit of leaking out when it is least expected. 'Soulinformation.org' charts safeguarding lapses in the Anglican Church, including one Wimbledon evangelical Church where up to 27 adults appear to have come to harm.