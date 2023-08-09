News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The migrants who say they can't board the barge due to a fear of water seemed to have none of the English Channel

A letter from David Fleming:
By Letters
Published 9th Aug 2023, 21:42 BST- 1 min read
Twenty migrants were granted a last-minute reprieve from boarding the Bibby Stockholm when lawyers, acting for support group Care4Calais, challenged the decisions. The lamentable excuse was because they have a ‘severe fear of water’, on a stable barge in a sheltered harbour. Yet they had no compunction nor fear about crossing the dangerous waters of the English Channel in unsafe dinghies.

David Fleming, Norfolk

