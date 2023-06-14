News you can trust since 1737
Letter: The new deputy leader of the DUP is a good choice for unionism

A letter from Michael Palmer:
By Letters
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:57 BST
Letters to editorLetters to editor
I congratulate Gavin Robinson on being elected as the new deputy leader of the DUP (June 9, see link below). This is brilliant news for the DUP and unionism.

I remember attending Belfast Pride’s Pride Talks Back in 2012 when Gavin Robinson was Lord Mayor of Belfast and was on the panel. I was impressed with his engagement with the LGBT community back then. Gavin is moderate in views and tone and is effective in communicating the DUP message.

I wish him the best of luck. I also note Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s statement upon re-election as DUP leader that “the way forward for unionism must mean less hunting for heretics and more encouragement for converts”. I agree with this statement and I hope to see the DUP broaden unionism’s support.

Michael Palmer, Newtownards, LGBT unionist

MP Gavin Robinson 'honoured' to be elected DUP deputy leader

