Letter: The new deputy leader of the DUP is a good choice for unionism

Letters to editor

I congratulate Gavin Robinson on being elected as the new deputy leader of the DUP (June 9, see link below). This is brilliant news for the DUP and unionism.

I remember attending Belfast Pride’s Pride Talks Back in 2012 when Gavin Robinson was Lord Mayor of Belfast and was on the panel. I was impressed with his engagement with the LGBT community back then. Gavin is moderate in views and tone and is effective in communicating the DUP message.

I wish him the best of luck. I also note Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s statement upon re-election as DUP leader that “the way forward for unionism must mean less hunting for heretics and more encouragement for converts”. I agree with this statement and I hope to see the DUP broaden unionism’s support.