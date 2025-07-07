Letter: The new loyal orders arch in east Belfast stands tall and proud

Letters to editor

A letter from WJ Craig:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All those involved in the recent East Belfast Loyal Orders Arch Project — which has been a resounding success and a testament to the community spirit and heritage pride that define East Belfast — deserve to be commended.

From its earliest planning stages right through to the final dedication on the evening of Monday 30th June, the project has enjoyed the enthusiastic support of local people who have given of their time, talents, and resources to ensure its completion. The newly erected arch now stands tall and proud — not only as a beautiful addition to our landscape, but as a visible reminder of our rich cultural traditions and the value of unity and cooperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finished structure looks every inch the part — a credit to all involved. Congratulations must go to the organisers, craftsmen, sponsors, and supporters who brought this vision to life. Their efforts will be appreciated not only by those who walk beneath it today, but by future generations who will see it as a symbol of the enduring spirit of East Belfast.